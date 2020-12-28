A new mural at Waterloo Station that includes an image of the meeting point clock hides a surprise.

The mural on Station Approach Road, shows the time of 6.48pm. On a 24 hour clock that would be 1848 – the year the station opened.

A hidden fact to point out to friends in post-lockdown visits.

The mural was made by the street artist, Lionel Stanhope, who has been creating murals on railways since 2016.

This is his 100th mural for Network Rail.

Replacing the first terminus of the London and Southampton Railway at Nine Elms, Waterloo Station was opened in 1848 by the London and South Western Railway as part of extending the line two miles to be nearer the city. This original station, known as ‘central station’, had six platforms.