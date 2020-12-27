Kew Garden’s winter nighttime decorations are reopening again, with a sparkling trail of over one million twinkling lights, illuminating heritage trees and buildings.

The nighttime lights had been running for a few weeks but were closed when the Tier4 lockdown was announced. They’ve now had confirmation that, with a few changes, they can reopen again, and the remaining tickets will go on sale on Monday (28th Dec).

Kew Gardens will be adding extra safety measures to the trail, including asking visitors to wear a face-covering at all times, apart from under 11s and those who are exempt. They will also increase the stewarding on the trail.

Depending on the date you choose, off-peak or peak pricing will apply. The trail operates on a timed admission between 4.20pm and 8pm. The gardens close at 10pm.

The winter lights normally close early in January, but this winter will be open until 24th January 2021 to give more time for socially distanced visitors to see them.