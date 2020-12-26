There’s to be a formation of 300 drones flying around the Thames for a filming event over the Christmas break.

According to a marine traffic alert, there will be filming around the Millenium Dome between 26th Dec and 2nd January between 11:45pm and 5:15am daily. There’s also a separate air traffic alert covering 27th Dec to 2nd Jan between 11pm and 5:15am – specifically towards the northern side of the Dome.

While the marine alert just defines the area of the river to be sealed off, the air traffic warning noted that the filming event will comprise of 300 UAS – that’s flying drones. What is being filmed is unknown, but a formation of several hundred drones flying in the sky is something being used increasingly for advertising and music videos.

The filming window is several days to allow for weather problems. Due to the location and time of the filming, not something to hike across London to watch – not least due to Tier 4 restrictions – but maybe something local residents in Blackwall area might want to look out for (and share copiously on social media for the rest of us).