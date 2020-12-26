Posted on by Posted in Miscellaneous No Comments ↓

There’s to be a formation of 300 drones flying around the Thames for a filming event over the Christmas break.

According to a marine traffic alert, there will be filming around the Millenium Dome between 26th Dec and 2nd January between 11:45pm and 5:15am daily. There’s also a separate air traffic alert covering 27th Dec to 2nd Jan between 11pm and 5:15am – specifically towards the northern side of the Dome.

While the marine alert just defines the area of the river to be sealed off, the air traffic warning noted that the filming event will comprise of 300 UAS – that’s flying drones. What is being filmed is unknown, but a formation of several hundred drones flying in the sky is something being used increasingly for advertising and music videos.

An example of a drone display in South Korea earlier this year (c) Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport

The filming window is several days to allow for weather problems. Due to the location and time of the filming, not something to hike across London to watch – not least due to Tier 4 restrictions – but maybe something local residents in Blackwall area might want to look out for (and share copiously on social media for the rest of us).

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Miscellaneous