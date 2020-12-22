There’s a temporary art exhibition inside Piccadilly Circus tube station for the next few weeks, focusing on the protests taking place throughout Europe in the 1970s against racism and fascism.

The display is by Canadian born artist, Jagdeep Raina. In his work, Raina engages with personal and public archives to examine histories of transnational migration by considering them in the context of fluctuating infrastructures of power.

This installation features Raina’s drawing Jabeen’s face darkened, as whispers of imperialism slipped from her mouth, and then the screen faded to black…where are we going?

Raina overlays portraits of protesters from archival imagery with photographs and poetry, and reflects on the tangled dialogue between politics, music, race, and imperialism in this specific moment.

For some reason, there’s also a song next to the display.

The display inside Piccadilly Circus tube station will be there until 24th January 2021.

An expanded version of the exhibition continues at Soft Opening’s Minerva Street gallery space in January 2021.