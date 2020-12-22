The much-loved station cat at Penge East station is to be commemorated in a bronze statue, if enough money can be raised to pay for it.

Sadly Lily, the Penge East station cat passed away earlier this month after an inoperable tumour finally took its toll. Often found sitting on the Oyster card reader or in the ticket office, Lily was a much-loved addition to the daily commute for many local people in the area.

There’s now a fundraising plan to create a bronze memorial of the station cat.

They’re seeking to raise £2,500 and already have nearly £600 in donations. They’re also selling 2021 calendars featuring Lily to help raise money for the feline memorial.

Full details are here, and memories of Lily can be read here.

Any funds left over will be contributed to Celia Hammond’s cat rescue charity, which is where Lily was first introduced to her humans.