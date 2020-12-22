Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

The much-loved station cat at Penge East station is to be commemorated in a bronze statue, if enough money can be raised to pay for it.

Sadly Lily, the Penge East station cat passed away earlier this month after an inoperable tumour finally took its toll. Often found sitting on the Oyster card reader or in the ticket office, Lily was a much-loved addition to the daily commute for many local people in the area.

There’s now a fundraising plan to create a bronze memorial of the station cat.

Lily hard at work (c) Helen Hughes

They’re seeking to raise £2,500 and already have nearly £600 in donations. They’re also selling 2021 calendars featuring Lily to help raise money for the feline memorial.

Full details are here, and memories of Lily can be read here.

Any funds left over will be contributed to Celia Hammond’s cat rescue charity, which is where Lily was first introduced to her humans.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News