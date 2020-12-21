A street in Brixton is currently lined with “for sale” style signs, as an art exhibition. Not just art though, but photographs of people who have worked through the pandemic and the exhibition tells their story.
A total of 34 people, ranging from a midwife and a supermarket worker to an undertaker and an anaesthetist. Each of these storytellers shares their hopes and fears in this unique portrait of life during the pandemic.
For the portraits, each sitter was asked to choose an object that has been close to them during the lockdown.
The photography display runs along Dalberg Road, Brixton until 10th January, and then may tour other streets.
To listen to the stories, you need to go to the website here.
(c) Empathy Museum
