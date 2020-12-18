A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Boris Johnson’s father caught getting on tube without mask in fourth breach of Covid rules Independent

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail failed to carry out survey work on a historic cellar bar in Soho despite receiving warnings from its own contractors that weak vaults posed a “high residual risk” to punters. CityAM

There’s something new on the Crossrail website, a virtual tour of the completed Farringdon station. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

The Thameslink line is back on the tube map Diamond Geezer

News on Thameslink services between Maidstone East and London delayed until the new year KentOnline

Plans to build a western rail link to Heathrow Airport have been delayed by several years due to the current financial situation. ianVisits

Long distance battery trains to launch on London-Penzance route ITV

Weekend passengers heading to London by train from East Anglia in January and February can expect more bus substitutions as Network Rail completes work on its overhead lines. East Anglian Times

Miscellaneous

Woman caught a student who upskirted her and dragged him to police Metro

The tube station that had a movable platform ianVisits

A senior government lawyer convicted of upskirting a woman has escaped being banned from the profession because his vile behaviour happened “in the heat of the moment”. Echo News

London Tube and bus fares to rise by more than inflation – but not until March Standard

And finally: Model railway maker Hornby is pausing all international orders until January next year because of uncertainty around post-Brexit trade rules. BBC News

—

The image above is from Jan 2019: London Underground building a glazed cube at Euston