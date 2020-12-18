Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

A side-effect of the lockdown is that Kew Gardens is cheaper to visit at the moment. That’s candidly a reflection of the fact that all the indoor spaces in the gardens are closed, so no chance to warm up inside the Greenhouses.

It’s ideal though if you fancy a winter wander around the ornate gardens over the Christmas break.

(c) Kew Gardens

Entry is normally around £16.50, recently reduced to £13.50 as some of the buildings were closed, but have been reduced further to £10 while we’re in Tier 3 lockdown.

There are also a range of children and family prices. In addition, if you have a Blue Light card, issued to emergency service workers, or military personal – then entry is free of charge.

Booking details are here.

The gardens are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but open the rest of the time.

Kew Gardens map

