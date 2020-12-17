There’s something new on the Crossrail website, a virtual tour of the completed Farringdon station. There are twenty-one zones to explore in the online tour, which behaves very much like a Google Street View function, letting you virtually walk around the station.

Each zone also has pop-up facts and figures, and more detailed information about some of the features of the station, such as the totem lights that stand in the middle of the corridors and the art at the top of the escalators.

Some of the information panels show off the design, but quite a few of them also include photos of the tunnels when they were under construction, so a good way of comparing them before and after completion.

A tip, it seems to me to be a bit easier to use the previous/next buttons on the sides of the screen than the arrows on the floor if you want to follow the recommended route around the tour. It’s quite a good way of not just seeing the station, but also reading up on a number of the details that will eventually become a common sight when the Elizabeth line opens.

There are sound effects as well, if you have your speakers on.

You can find the tour here.

It’s a pleasant 10-minute coffee break diversion.