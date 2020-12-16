The Thameslink line is back on the tube map following a long-running campaign.
Historically, the tube map showed a section of the Thameslink route (from Kentish Town to Elephant and Castle) from July 1987, when the route was operated by Network South East and was removed from Tube map in 1999. The restoration to the map, which will appear in stations in the coming weeks, sees Thameslink services within Zones 1 to 6 (as well as Dartford and Swanley), shown on TfL’s maps.
There has been growing pressure to restore Thameslink to the tube map.
London Assembly’s Transport Committee had called for it earlier this year, while Caroline Pidgeon AM has been vocal in calling for the restoration. On 8th October, TfL’s Commissioner, Andy Byford confirmed that the line would be added in the December update to the tube map.
Areas appearing on the tube map for the first time thanks to the addition of Thameslink services include Bromley, Catford and Charlton in south east London and New Southgate and Cricklewood in north London.
In total 48 additional stations have been added to the map.
The addition of Thameslink also means a future Elizabeth line station has appeared on the map earlier (or later if you prefer) than expected, with Abbey Wood appearing for the first time.
Blackfriars station has gained an entrance on the south side of the Thames, making it the first station on the “tube map” to straddle the river.
The addition of Thameslink also makes London south of the river look a lot busier with more mainline trains added to the tube map. It’s also considerably more Thameslink added to the map than they used to show back in the 1990s, when just a small section was shown.
It is however currently a temporary addition, primarily to improve transport during the current pandemic. TfL noted though that the addition will make it easier to find alternative routes when the Bank branch of the Northern line is closed to allow for the Bank station upgrade project. That is currently expected to take place between October 2021 – January 2022.
Julie Dixon, Head of Customer Information and Partnerships at TfL said: “In light of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, and next year’s Northern line closures required to complete the Bank Upgrade works, Thameslink services have been temporarily included on the Tube map to help customers move around the city. This has been a complicated addition to make to the map, but one that we feel will benefit Londoners as part of our work to promote safe, clean and reliable public transport use across the city.”
TfL says that Thameslink will appear on their map until at least December 2021, when they will assess feedback before deciding whether to keep the route on the map for a further period of time.
One curiosity is that only about two thirds of the river piers are shown, despite it being a TfL-affiliated service – as it only includes the ‘connected’ stations. Now that most of the piers are marked, and given the Covid advantages of the relatively uncrowded and well ventilated river services, it would make sense to treat the river as a ‘route’ in itself on the map (if only to advertise the existence of the river service, especially the upriver part) by adding Wandsworth & Battersea.
I agree David. Why on earth not show all the piers? And why tell us Thameslink will only be shown for a year? Doesn’t make sense.
Definitely welcome. However, the tube map design is really showing its flaws now. In desperate need of a complete overhaul.
Yep agreed. One issue that occurred to me is the step-free station symbol. As more and more stations become step free and that symbol replaces the smaller tick, there will be less space for everything else. Perhaps marking the step-free stations needs to be done with a separate map?
It would probably be better to mark the stations that aren’t step free, perhaps with a red dagger?
Finally, about time…!
Just have to wait a bit longer for the Lizzie line to added in the central area.
Lots of 2tph Thameslink branches on the tube map: if we’re going to do that, why not just retire the Tube map and replace it with the Tube and Rail map? It’s not like TfL doesn’t default to the latter everywhere but paper pocket maps and merchandise!
If 2tph Thameslink services are on the map, there’s no non-marketing reason to not include the Southern, Southeastern and Great Northern services Govia run the franchise for as well. Let alone other operators such as First (GWR, South Western Railway) or Trenitalia (c2c) who surely have a case that this is pushing one franchise over theirs which should be on for the same reasons (high core frequency, alternative to TfL services, etc)
I agree, to an extent. There’s very little difference between Crossrail, Overground, Thameslink, the Northern City line and half the other suburban services. They should have their own map and the critical lines through central London should be on the Underground map too.
Even if places like Reading or Sutton may only receive 2tph, It’s still right to show them on the map in my opinion. Thats one of the key differences between crossrail / rail lines and the underground, the latter has a turn-up-and-go service to any and all branches wheras Crossrail or Thameslink passengers may find themselves waiting on the platform a while if they don’t check the timetable.
There’s already the 2ph Romford-Upminster and 3tph Woodford to Hainault on the tube map, as well as single-track service out to Chesham. The Euston to Watford Junction Overground was also 3tph for a long time.
I think it’s time to stop it with the stupid line names. It would be best to just use letter for them, it would be much easier for non-Londoners to use:
Line B (rather than Bakerloo line and many stops beyond)
Line C (rather than Central but goes east and west)
Line D (rather than District, districts unknown)
Line E (rather than “TfL Rail” stoon to be Liz Line)
Line H (rather than Hammersmith and City Line but goes to Baking)
Line J (rather than Jubilee, can’t remember why)
Line L (rather than DLR)
Line M (rather then Metropolitan)
Line N (rather than Northern Line, which goes the most south)
Line O (rather than London Overground)
Line P (rather than Piccadilly, a single stop)
Line T (rather than Thameslink)
Line W (rather than Waterloo and City Line)
Line V (rather than Victoria where Victoria single stop)
Line X (rather than Circle Line that’s not a circle)
The current system is historic but unhelpful to strangers.
Is this the first time the London Borough of Bexley has appeared on the tube map?
Also getting a notably increased presence is LB Sutton – previously it’s only had a couple of tram stops around Beddington but now Sutton itself and Carshalton appear on the map. I wonder if also showing a route from Sutton to Wimbledon via Morden will do enough to dampen demand for a tram.
And yes the map needs redesigning. The zones are getting ever harder to show – look at the mess around Hackbridge where there seems to be an island of Zone 4 in a sea of Zone 5.
Thameslink on the map but no Great Northern services to Moorgate?
I noticed that and the irony is that TFL have been in discussions with the DFT about transfer of GN services from Moorgate to TFL as part of splitting up tge TSGN concession.
I reckon that we might need bigger pockets!
Total stupidity to show a Network Rail line on a TfL services map. Show none or all. If Thameslink then why not all SWT, C2C, Chiltern and all the others? What gets more customers? Kingston or St Helier? The TUBE map is for tourists and those NEW to London to enable them to get around on the historic tube without overwhelming them with everything. The Tram also shouldn’t appear. It’s a “locals” service and badly skews the layout. This map is NOT the full London Connections maps. It is a TUBE map. And as for renaming tube lines, the current HISTORIC names are very memorable and identifiable. Letters would be stupid.
It’s great that TfL added ThamesLink in its London entirety. But that awful dashed line just adds to the visual clutter – the simple, traditional hollow black line should’ve been used.
Press release by TFL suggests that this addition is only temporary due to covid19 virus and Bank Station closure of Northern line .
https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2020/december/thameslink-services-set-to-be-temporarily-added-to-latest-tube-map-to-help-support-customers-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic
Another subtle change: I note that the station one up from Farringdon is now King’s Cross & St Pancras International in an effort not to confuse the Thameslink customer
TFL press release suggests this is only a temporary addition covering coronavirus pandemic and Bank Station upgrades closure. See-
https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2020/december/thameslink-services-set-to-be-temporarily-added-to-latest-tube-map-to-help-support-customers-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic