The Wandsworth based pie makers, MyPie — officially London’s best pies — normally turn up at events in a van, but is now also delivering to the home. MyPie is owned and operated by chef Chris Brumby who is serving up British-styled foods with an Australian twist.

They’re offering 18 different pies, sides of gravy, and sausage rolls.

There are also vegan, veggie and gluten-free pies.

Orders over £40 get free delivery. If £40 worth of pies seems a lot to eat in a hurry, they arrive frozen, so you can pop them in the freezer and keep them until the Christmas turkey is finished.

Details here.

For orders under £40, there is an £8 delivery charge.

Last orders for Christmas delivery is 7pm Sunday 20th December, and orders normally take 3-5 working days to be delivered. They keep you posted with an estimated delivery date.

Alternatively, to click and collect free from the bakery (SW18) enter PICKUP2020 as the discount code. Please allow 2 working days for collection.

All pies arrive frozen, and you can either freeze as quickly as possible or defrost in the fridge overnight.

Details here.