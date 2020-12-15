Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

The courtyard of Somerset House, normally an ice-rink at this time of year, is to become a fairground dodgems ride instead.

It’s not just a normal fairground ride though, as these dodgems are unlike how you’ve experienced them before, with an interactive light and sound installation as well as the usual fun of (allegedly) dodging other drivers.

It’s fun as art.

The dodgems fairground space, along with a bar and street food runs from 22nd Jan to 20th March 2021.

Tickets are only available in even numbers, so single people (or, ahem, threesomes) are not welcome, unless you want to pay double.

Sessions last either 60 minutes during the daytime or 90 minutes in the evenings.

There are also a series of late night sessions with DJ music on selected Thursdays and Fridays.

  • A 60-minute session with a drink included costs £20 for two people.
  • A 90-minute session with a drink included costs £30 for two people.

Additional food packages are here.

For full details and to buy tickets go here.

If a change in covid restrictions means they can’t go ahead or if the event needs to be adapted, you can switch to another date (subject to availability) or receive a full refund, including the booking fee.

