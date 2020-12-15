Dick Whittington that is! And Dick Whittington is coming to a computer screen near you.

The fairly rare decision by the National Theatre to put on a Panto this year means that people can still shout behind you, and they’ve decided to also stream the panto online for free.

The National Theatre will record the live performance in the stage on 15th December, then stream it, for free via the National Theatre and The Shows Must Go On YouTube channels on Wednesday 23rd December at 3pm.

The stream will then be available on-demand until midnight on 27th December, and then later made available via the National Theatre’s new “at home” service.

The free production is of Jude Christian and Cariad Lloyd’s version of Dick Whittington, directed by Ned Bennett, originally staged in the Lyric Hammersmith in 2018, and updated for 2020.

Being Panto, I probably make some innuendo-laden comment such as getting some online dick streaming behind you. But I won’t.

After a year where the UK’s theatre sector has faced unprecedented challenges, during the performance, viewers will be couraged to donate to the National Theatre or support their local theatre either with donations or by booking ahead for 2021 pantomimes.

Tickets for the live performances are also still available from here.