UPDATE – this article was compiled before the Covid lockdown was imposed on London. On the off-chance that the restrictions are relaxed after Christmas Day, I have published the list, as it stands right now, although it’s likely that the lockdown will be remain in force until New Year.

Lots of museums are open over the Christmas period, but often with opening hours as erratic as Aunt Norra on her 3rd sherry of the day – so here is a list of known opening hours.

Caveat – the list is based on the information compiled by a fallible human using the venue’s own websites. Where a venue is not listed it’s because they are either closed entirely, or more likely, haven’t updated their website, so I am not going to guess what they are doing.

Opening hours also may vary, so if going early/late, check their website first as well.

Quite a lot of museums are closed entirely still, or having a long Christmas break.

Also, almost all venues need you to book a ticket in advance at the moment.

In light of the ever-changing situation with the lockdowns, check the venue’s websites before making a special trip.

Museum Fri
25		 Sat
26		 Sun
27		 Mon
28		 Tues
29		 Wed
30		 Thur
31		 Fri
1		 Sat 2
Alexander
Fleming Laboratory Museum
Bank of England Museum
Battle of Britain Bunker
Benjamin Franklin House
Bethlem Museum of the Mind
British Museum
Brooklands Museum
Bruce Castle Museum
Brunel Museum * *
Canal Museum
Charles Dickens Museum
Churchill War Rooms
Clink Prison Museum ? ?
Cutty Sark
Dennis Severs’ House
Down House
Dr Who Museum and Shop
Dulwich Picture Gallery ? ?
Eltham Palace
Fashion and Textile Museum
Freud Museum
Guildhall Art Gallery
Horniman Museum
Household Cavalry Museum
Imperial War Museum
Jewel Tower
Kensington Palace
Kenwood House
London Transport Museum
Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising
Museum of London
Museum of London Docklands
National Gallery
National Maritime Museum
Natural History Museum
Osterley Park and House Confirmed closer to the date
Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery ? ?
Queen’s House
RAF Museum
Royal Observatory
Science Museum
Sherlock Holmes Museum
Sir John Soane’s Museum
Somerset House
The Design Museum
The Queen’s Gallery
Tower Bridge
Victoria and Albert Museum
Wallace Collection ? ?
Wellington Arch
Whitechapel Gallery

* – Opening if volunteers available

? – Unable to confirm on their booking forms.

