January is David Bowe month at the BFI Southbank, with a large number of the man’s movies being shown through the month.

Bowie’s big-screen acting ambitions were first realised in 1967, but it was in 1976 that brilliant casting made him The Man Who Fell to Earth. He was drawn to learn from great directors and worked with Nic Roeg, Martin Scorsese, Nagisa Oshima, David Lynch and Alan Clarke. It can be hard to look beyond Bowie ‘the star’ to appreciate the characters he portrayed, but he was always more interested in personas than in the craft of naturalism.

Bowie is a homesick alien trapped in consumerist America in Nic Roeg’s beguiling science fiction drama.

Ziggy Stardust’s legendary final act captured for ever by the master of direct cinema.

A portrait of the artist as the Thin White Duke in mid-70s LA.

Love and addiction on the streets of Berlin, under the black star of a brooding Bowie soundtrack.

In Tony Scott’s feature debut, Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie and Susan Sarandon star in this stylish gothic horror story set in 20th century New York.

Bertolt Brecht’s first full length play, directed by Alan Clarke, remains the finest example of Bowie in a serious classic dramatic role for UK television.

An unflinching study of brutality and resistance, fear and desire in a Japanese WWII POW camp, directed with verve by Oshima and starring David Bowie, Ryuichi Sakamoto and Tom Conti.

1950s London gets an energetic 1980s makeover in Julien Temple’s movie musical for the MTV generation.

Bowie plays the unforgettable Jareth, the Goblin King, opposite a teenage Jennifer Connolly, in this fantasy adventure, directed by Jim Henson.

The feature-length follow-up to the hit TV series, which stars Bowie in a small but vital role, is a terrifying fever-dream that lives long in the memory.

Artist Julian Schnabel’s directorial debut is a star-studded biopic of Jean Michel Basquiat, a gifted and prolific painter and street artist who died at the age of 27.

A pair of fin-de-siècle showman-magicians duel in their personal and professional lives in an appropriately tricksy thriller, starring Bowie as the enigma Nikola Tesla, directed with panache by Christopher Nolan.

Come and sing along with 200,000 revellers in one of the greatest sets the Pyramid stage has ever seen.

Adam Buxton and the BUG team present a special show on David Bowie, that charts a fan’s journey through selected special moments in his career.