More dates have been announced for a chance to walk through the tunnels deep under Clerkenwell once used by the Post Office’s private Mail Rail trains.

Visitors will get access to the original tunnels, tracks and station platforms of London’s 100-year-old postal railway, letting you explore parts of the railway that aren’t accessible on the Mail Rail ride.

During the walking tour guides will tell the stories about the staff who built, operated and maintained the underground railway over the course of 100 years – from its construction in the early 1900s, through the heyday in the middle of the century, to the eventual closure in 2003.

Tickets cost £55 per person, for ages 12+ only.

Walks will depart at 15.00, 15.30, 18.00 and 18.30 on the following dates:

Wednesday 6, 20 January

Wednesday 3, 17 February

Wednesday 3, 17 and 31 March

The route involves walking on uneven ground in low-light conditions for around 1.2km (0.75 miles) including stepping across rails and up onto platform areas. For this reason, the walk is not accessible by wheelchair users and is not recommended for people with mobility impairments.

To book and to view covid safety and access information visit www.postalmuseum.org/event/tunnel-walks/