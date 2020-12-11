Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

There’s a chance to virtually visit the excellent electronic music exhibition at the Design Museum this coming Thursday (17th Dec).

The exhibition ranges from the very earliest attempts at making electronic music, through the disco era, pop music, and later the dance and rave cultures. It looks at, and listens, to the music, but it’s as much about the design of how music was presented to people — the record labels, the art and video design.

Although the live exhibition has also been extended and now runs through to May, this may be for many people a more reassuring way of “visiting” the exhibition.

The online tour will be carried out by the curators, and will also include interviews by the musicians and designers featured in the exhibition.

The online tour lasts 1 hour 15 minutes and will be broadcast on Facebook for £7.99. Tickets available here.

A recording will be accessible by all ticket-holders until 27 December if you miss it or want a playback.

