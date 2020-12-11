A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Underground will not run through night on New Year’s Eve due to Covid Standard

Plans for a Bakerloo line extension to Lewisham have been given a boost after the government agreed to begin the process of protecting the route from development. 853

Waterloo & City line closure likely to last more than a year SE1

Harrow Council defers discussion on Canons Park Station plans Harrow Times

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail’s Elizabeth Line doubles number of test trains ITV

The Crossrail parts of Farringdon Station have completed construction activity, and are now in the process of being handed over to TfL. ianVisits

The second anniversary of Crossrail not opening Diamond Geezer

Mainline / Overground

Commuters urged to join virtual meeting with rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris over fast trains to London from Maidstone East and Otford Kent Online

Miscellaneous

Tube and bus usage jumped back to pre-second lockdown levels last week as Londoners rushed back to shops, pubs, and restaurants after a month of restrictions. CityAM

Set on the London Underground, the Web of Fear is one of those famously lost episode storys from Doctor Who, but a partially restored version is to be released by the BBC. ianVisits

The government has cut £1bn from the rail infrastructure budget following the chancellor’s Spending Review. BBC News

And finally: Sunflower Christmas tree on display at London Euston railway station Rail Advent

—

