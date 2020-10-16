A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
New images of Elephant & Castle’s upgraded tube station SE1
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail safety role for Turner & Townsend Construction Index
A suggested extension of the Elizabeth line deep into Kent could hinge on the opening of a large leisure park at Swanscome. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Network Rail begins Denmark Hill station upgrade work Railway Technology
To help people who have mobility needs get around the railway, live travel information about Network Rail stations will soon include information about the status of lifts and escalators. ianVisits
A proposed “under-the-hour” rail service from Dover to London has been described as a “complete game changer”. Kent Online
HS2’s costs have risen by another £800m, the government has admitted, barely a month after the official start of construction of the high-speed rail network. The Guardian
XR protesters ‘halt’ work at HS2 site near Maple Cross Watford Observer
It only opened four years ago, but there are already plans to rebuild Lea Bridge station in East London. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
Yellow Kite on board for book from TFL underground duo The Bookseller
Fraudster who cost TfL £1m by selling youth Oyster cards to adults jailed Standard
London business chiefs called for a government rescue of the city’s subway, which is seeking a £5.8 billion-pound bailout after the coronavirus outbreak led to a collapse in commuter travel that sent revenues plunging. Bloomberg
Londoners are tentatively coming back to public transport, but the speed of their return is now slowing, a TfL report shows. SW Londoner
A man and woman staged a wedding on a train to highlight the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Tyla
And finally: The last line terminus bar on the tube map Diamond Geezer
