A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

The tube station with a piece of Roman Wall in it

London Underground

New images of Elephant & Castle’s upgraded tube station SE1

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail safety role for Turner & Townsend Construction Index

A suggested extension of the Elizabeth line deep into Kent could hinge on the opening of a large leisure park at Swanscome. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Network Rail begins Denmark Hill station upgrade work Railway Technology

To help people who have mobility needs get around the railway, live travel information about Network Rail stations will soon include information about the status of lifts and escalators. ianVisits

A proposed “under-the-hour” rail service from Dover to London has been described as a “complete game changer”. Kent Online

HS2’s costs have risen by another £800m, the government has admitted, barely a month after the official start of construction of the high-speed rail network. The Guardian

XR protesters ‘halt’ work at HS2 site near Maple Cross Watford Observer

It only opened four years ago, but there are already plans to rebuild Lea Bridge station in East London. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Yellow Kite on board for book from TFL underground duo The Bookseller

Fraudster who cost TfL £1m by selling youth Oyster cards to adults jailed Standard

London business chiefs called for a government rescue of the city’s subway, which is seeking a £5.8 billion-pound bailout after the coronavirus outbreak led to a collapse in commuter travel that sent revenues plunging. Bloomberg

Londoners are tentatively coming back to public transport, but the speed of their return is now slowing, a TfL report shows. SW Londoner

A man and woman staged a wedding on a train to highlight the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Tyla

And finally: The last line terminus bar on the tube map Diamond Geezer

The image above is from Oct 2018: The tube station with a piece of Roman Wall in it

