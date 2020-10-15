Posted on by Posted in Architecture 1 Comment ↓

The plans for a revamped Finsbury Circus garden has been shown off following a design competition.

Hackney-based Architecture00 + Studio Weave (00SW) with ReardonSmith Landscape was selected from a shortlist of five, and their design will replace the temporary lawn that was put on the garden after it was vacated by Crossrail.

Current layout with temporary lawn

The proposal, subject to design development, will see an ‘urban forest’ created in the shaded west of the two-acre park, skirted by a new oval-shaped pathway inside the existing Yorkstone-paved outer ring, which will be retained.

The one-storey garden pavilion, built from natural materials such as stone and terazzo and capable of seating up to 100 people in its cafe and hosting events, will be sited in the sunny north east of the site.

The structure, nestling in a ‘secret garden’, will boast an openable frontage and terrace overlooking the lawn, while the park’s Grade II-listed drinking fountain dating back to 1902 will be re-sited nearby.

Proposed layout (c) City of London

The park, the City’s largest open space, reopened to the public in August with the temporary lawn after being closed for a decade to allow Crossrail to work on a section of tunnel between Farringdon and Liverpool Street.

Finsbury Circus Gardens dates back to 1606 and has been in City Corporation ownership since 1812.

Proposed layout (c) City of London

One comment on “Plans for a revamped Finsbury Circus gardens shown off
  1. John Ward says:
    15th October 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Its great to see Finsbury Circus returning to being a garden square. It is quesitoned though whether a part of the oval square should be an urban forest as it appears from the image that the trees are considerably denser than previously and the view of the buildings and their fine facades appears to be completely obscured. Surely the planting and trees should allow for views of the buildings as previously.

