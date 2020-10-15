Dr Johnson’s House, a small house museum in the City of London has confirmed that it will be reopening on Friday 6th November.

Dr Johnson’s House is a 300-year-old townhouse, nestled amongst a maze of courts and alleys near Fleet Street. Samuel Johnson, the writer and wit, lived and worked here in the middle of the eighteenth century, compiling his great Dictionary of the English Language in the Garret.

The house is open to the public with a collection relating to Johnson, a research library, restored interiors and a wealth of original features.

The museum will be open on Fridays and Saturdays only, 11am-5pm for self-guided visits, lasting up to one hour. As with most venues these days, visits need to be booked in advance.

Entry costs £8 per adult, and £3.50 per child. Entry is also discounted to £4 for National Trust members.