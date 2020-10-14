For one evening the RAF Museum will be opening up for a dedicated evening designed to make taking photographs of its aircraft as good as possible.

Each of the aircraft will have the barriers removed, where possible, and will be lit up with professional LED lighting with Auto White Balance. This will give you the opportunity to capture photos of the aircraft in their Museum setting, showcased like never before and without the public in your shots.

There will also be an after-dark Merlin Engine run – which will be more about the sound than the photography, but it’s a good sound.

The event was originally planned for 21 November 2020, but due to you know what, they’ve moved it to 6th March 2021. Doors open at 5pm, with a briefing at 5:15pm and photography from 5:30pm. The evening ends at 10pm.

The aircraft that will be set up for photography include:

Spitfire Gate Guardian

Merlin Engine – live display after dark

Queen’s Flight Wessex Helicopter

ME109

Liberator B24

Tickets cost £25 and can be booked here.

The event is suitable for all abilities, you don’t need to be a professional photographer to enjoy the event. A team from Threshold Aero will be on hand throughout the evening to provide assistance and guidance if required.

Some aircraft will have models in uniform as RAF ground crew or pilots.

All ticket holders must wear a hi-viz, these are not provided, please bring this with you. You will not be able to participate in the shoot without wearing a hi-vis.