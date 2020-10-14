If you’re not totally worn out with London Underground themed clothing, now comes a range of moquette cycling gear.

Based on the Victoria line and the old District line moquettes, the cycling clothing company, Milltag is offering a range that included jerseys, arm warmers, hats, gloves and snoods.

This collection is available for pre-order until 1st November with delivery end of December.

Does make me wonder why there isn’t a cycle hire moquette.