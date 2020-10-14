Posted on by Posted in Miscellaneous No Comments ↓

If you’re not totally worn out with London Underground themed clothing, now comes a range of moquette cycling gear.

Based on the Victoria line and the old District line moquettes, the cycling clothing company, Milltag is offering a range that included jerseys, arm warmers, hats, gloves and snoods.

This collection is available for pre-order until 1st November with delivery end of December.

Details here.

Does make me wonder why there isn’t a cycle hire moquette.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Miscellaneous