A large warehouse in Peckham is being converted into a scary forest with a pop-up cinema for Halloween.

The Forbidden Forest Cinema is part of a series of immersive events, including Peckham’s first comedy festival and the return of ‘Cinema in the Snow’ – a cinematic Christmas set in a snow-filled wonderland.

Tickets to the screenings range from £21.14 to £27.10, and the venue is just across the road from Peckham Rye railway station.

The Forbidden Forest schedule

Fri 23rd Oct

Sat 24th Oct

Sun 25th Oct

  • 12:30 – 15:00 – Moana
  • 16:00 – 18:30 – Labyrinth
  • 19:30 – 22:00 – Us

Mon 26th Oct

Tue 27th Oct

Wed 28th Oct

Thu 29th Oct

Fri 30th Oct

Sat 31st Oct

Sun 1st Nov

Mon 2nd Nov

Tue 3rd Nov

  • 19:30 – 22:00 – It

Wed 4th Nov

Thu 5th Nov

Fri 6th Nov

  • 19:30 – 22:00 – Joker

Sat 7th Nov

Sun 8th Nov

Mon 9th Nov

Tue 10th Nov

Wed 11th Nov

Thu 12th Nov

Fri 13th Nov

Sat 14th Nov

Sun 15th Nov

