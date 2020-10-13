A large warehouse in Peckham is being converted into a scary forest with a pop-up cinema for Halloween.
The Forbidden Forest Cinema is part of a series of immersive events, including Peckham’s first comedy festival and the return of ‘Cinema in the Snow’ – a cinematic Christmas set in a snow-filled wonderland.
Tickets to the screenings range from £21.14 to £27.10, and the venue is just across the road from Peckham Rye railway station.
The Forbidden Forest schedule
Fri 23rd Oct
- 19:30 – 22:00 – A Nightmare on Elm Street
Sat 24th Oct
- 16:00 – 18:30 – The Lost Boys
- 19:30 – 22:00 – The Blair Witch Project
Sun 25th Oct
Mon 26th Oct
- 19:30 – 22:00 – The Sixth Sense
Tue 27th Oct
- 12:30 – 15:00 – Wallace And Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit
- 19:30 – 22:00 – Get Out
Wed 28th Oct
- 12:30 – 15:00 – Minions
- 19:30 – 22:00 – The Invisible Man
Thu 29th Oct
- 12:30 – 15:00 – Onward
- 19:30 – 22:00 – Halloween (2018)
Fri 30th Oct
- 12:30 – 15:00 – Toy Story 4
- 19:30 – 22:00 – Scream
Sat 31st Oct
Sun 1st Nov
- 16:00 – 18:30 – Hocus Pocus
- 19:30 – 22:00 – Beetlejuice
Mon 2nd Nov
- 19:30 – 22:00 – The Blair Witch Project
Tue 3rd Nov
- 19:30 – 22:00 – It
Wed 4th Nov
- 19:30 – 22:00 – The Shining
Thu 5th Nov
- 12:30 – 15:00 – Where the Wild Things Are
- 19:30 – 22:00 – Ghostbusters
Fri 6th Nov
- 19:30 – 22:00 – Joker
Sat 7th Nov
- 16:00 – 18:30 – Cabin in the Woods
- 19:30 – 22:00 – Hereditary
Sun 8th Nov
Mon 9th Nov
- 19:30 – 22:00 – Rocky Horror Picture Show
Tue 10th Nov
- 19:30 – 22:00 – American Psycho
Wed 11th Nov
- 19:30 – 22:00 – From Dusk Till Dawn
Thu 12th Nov
- 19:30 – 22:00 – Beetlejuice
Fri 13th Nov
- 19:30 – 22:00 – Friday 13th
Sat 14th Nov
- 16:00 – 18:30 – Donnie Darko
Sat 14th Nov
- 19:30 – 22:00 – A Nightmare on Elm Street
Sun 15th Nov
- 16:00 – 18:30 – Onward
Sun 15th Nov
- 19:30 – 22:00 – Doctor Sleep
