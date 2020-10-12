Plans have been shown off to reduce the width of the road along Regent Street and widen the pavements, in time for Christmas.

The two-lane road will be — mostly — reduced to a one-lane system, with the reduced space given over to new cycle lanes and wider pavements. In total, some 5,000 square meters of additional space for pedestrians is being proposed. New seating and planting will also be installed along the street. The existing narrow pedestrian space in the middle of the road will also be widened.

Construction commenced on the new designs this week, following on from the measures put in place to widen pavements using temporary barriers.

It’s another of the schemes that are cropping up, often planed to happen at some point anyway but getting an urgency due to the current environment.

The works are being carried out by the Crown Estate, which owns most of Regent Street.