Plans have been shown off to reduce the width of the road along Regent Street and widen the pavements, in time for Christmas.
The two-lane road will be — mostly — reduced to a one-lane system, with the reduced space given over to new cycle lanes and wider pavements. In total, some 5,000 square meters of additional space for pedestrians is being proposed. New seating and planting will also be installed along the street. The existing narrow pedestrian space in the middle of the road will also be widened.
Construction commenced on the new designs this week, following on from the measures put in place to widen pavements using temporary barriers.
It’s another of the schemes that are cropping up, often planed to happen at some point anyway but getting an urgency due to the current environment.
The works are being carried out by the Crown Estate, which owns most of Regent Street.
It’s disappointing that they’ve not separated the cycle lanes from motor traffic. A bit of white paint isn’t going to make people feel safe cycling there. Even in the image shown you can see the cycle lane being interrupted by a bus stopping, so they evidently expect cyclists either have to wait behind a bus or go out around it among the rest of the traffic. I hope TfL have a good reason for this.
Am I the only one who is not a great fan of this project? Regent Street looks best with 4 lanes and honestly trees don’t seem to go well here…
Trees bring greenness but why at Regent Street? The elegant, grey buildings are what make the Regent Street special and beautiful. Anyway it’s too much here. Sometimes simplicity is the best.
I wholeheartedly agree.
As is being said more and more, you can’t just re-forest areas with any old tree and care plans have to be put in place for their first few years.
Bringing this down to streetscape, Regent Street’s architectural elegance would not be enhanced by these additions. As for the pavement, so be it: there’s never enough room outside Hamleys at the best of times.