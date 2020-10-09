A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Labour unimpressed as Tories start Bakerloo Line extension petition 853

Part of a Tube station car park is up for sale to developers, provided they can meet an affordable housing target of 50 per cent. Local London

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail has confirmed that upgrade works to surface stations on the eastern and western sections of the railway will be pushed into next year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. NCE

The funding agreement for Crossrail’s overspend will need to be resolved in the next week or two if it is to avoid winding down some of the completion works. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

One of Britain’s most recognised train services disappeared more than six months ago – and hardly anyone noticed. Independent

This weekend marks Last weekend marked the end of an era, as part of the London Overground gets a new train from Monday. ianVisits

Alstom has won a three-year contract to upgrade the signalling equipment in the London Victoria area. Railway News

Miscellaneous

Why a blind teenager ‘had to feel his way around a London Tube station’ and Facetime his dad for help ITV

Elstree & Borehamwood’s Siggy Cragwell wins lifetime achievement Local Times

Eighty years ago next week, Balham suffered one of the worst bombing raids of the Blitz – and made a recovery which continues to inspire SW Londoner

Life has been somewhat bumpy recently, but one railway worker is doing his best to help South Londoners return to travel smoothly. Local Guardian

A review of a London Underground themed tea-towel My Tea Towels

In politics, facts are often an early casualty, and one of the claims being advanced a lot at the moment is that TfL’s current financial crisis predates the Covid lockdown. ianVisits

One of the men accused of a racially-aggravated public order offence on a Northern Line train denied he is racist, telling Guildford Crown Court he is just a “sociable guy”. Ham & High

Experts found no evidence of coronavirus on Tube, London transport chief reveals as he insists: The system is safe Standard

Married senior government lawyer, 55, who took ‘upskirt’ pictures of woman on the Tube faces being struck off DailyMail

Track changes: How redesigning local stations can spur regeneration The Planner

And finally: The reason why the BBC banned The Jam anti-racism song ‘Down in the Tube Station at Midnight’ Far Out

The image above is from Oct 2012: How the first Underground Railway might have run under the West End of London