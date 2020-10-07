The weather’s turning wintery and thoughts turn to mulled wine and ice skating, so here’s a round-up of the pop-up ice rinks that I am aware of in London this winter.

Several have cancelled their plans, but quite a few are operating, with covid-safe policies in place.

In alphabetical order:

Bar Elba – Waterloo

Not having one this year.

Details

Camden Market

Unknown at the moment – no reply to enquiries

Details

Hampton Court Palace

Open every day from 20th November to 3rd January except Christmas Day.

From £16 per adult – family and session rates available.

Tickets on sale now

JW3

Not having one this year.

Details

Natural History Museum

Returns October 2020 – no response when asked if they have a date yet

Details

Queen’s House – Greenwich

Open daily from 20 November 2020 to 10 January 2021 – tickets on sale soon.

Details

Somerset House

Not having one this year.

Details

Tobacco Dock – Tower Hamlets

Details to be announced soon.

Details

Tower of London

Open daily from 14th November to 3rd January excluding Christmas Day.

From £16 per adult – family and session rates available.

Tickets on sale now

Winter Wonderland – Hyde Park

Cancelled

Details

And finally – All-year ice rinks

Alexandra Palace

Lee Valley

Queenway

Streatham