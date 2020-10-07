The weather’s turning wintery and thoughts turn to mulled wine and ice skating, so here’s a round-up of the pop-up ice rinks that I am aware of in London this winter.
Several have cancelled their plans, but quite a few are operating, with covid-safe policies in place.
In alphabetical order:
Bar Elba – Waterloo
Not having one this year.
Camden Market
Unknown at the moment – no reply to enquiries
Hampton Court Palace
Open every day from 20th November to 3rd January except Christmas Day.
From £16 per adult – family and session rates available.
JW3
Not having one this year.
Natural History Museum
Returns October 2020 – no response when asked if they have a date yet
Queen’s House – Greenwich
Open daily from 20 November 2020 to 10 January 2021 – tickets on sale soon.
Somerset House
Not having one this year.
Tobacco Dock – Tower Hamlets
Details to be announced soon.
Tower of London
Open daily from 14th November to 3rd January excluding Christmas Day.
From £16 per adult – family and session rates available.
Winter Wonderland – Hyde Park
Cancelled
