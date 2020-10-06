Tours through the Post Office’s disused Mail Rail tunnels will resume later this month having been closed since the pandemic lockdown started.

The Mail Rail tours have been modified to take account of the current situation, and will run on a reduced capacity, with households seated in sections divided by Perspex screens. Additionally, household groups will be boarded and disembarked one at a time.

Included in the price of entry, visitors ride Mail Rail first, before then crossing the road to visit the Postal Museum galleries and temporary exhibition.

In addition, the tunnel walks will return throughout November and December.

Rather than taking a trip in the modified passenger train people can walk through the tunnels instead.

Tunnel Walks are always incredibly popular, with tickets selling out almost as soon as they go on sale, so pre-booking is essential. Tunnel Walks will take place throughout November and December, and tickets will be on sale on the website and announced via the museum’s mailing list on 20 October.

The museum reopens on Thursday 29th October, and tickets go on sale today here.

Tickets include 1x ride on Mail Rail on your first visit and unlimited entry to The Postal Museum’s galleries and exhibitions for one year from the date of your first visit. Pre-booking is essential.