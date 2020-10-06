It’s this time of year when I normally list all the bonfire night and firework displays taking place across London in November — but this year is very different.
Most venues are cancelling, or haven’t committed to anything yet — but, at time of writing, three venues seem to be going ahead with firework displays.
Crystal Palace, Kingston and Warlingham — so far, seem to be planning to put on a display.
I’ve gone through the list of venues who normally have fireworks and marked those who have definitely cancelled their displays, or marked as TBA where they haven’t made a firm statement yet.
It’s likely that those of us without a back garden to have their own fireworks display will do well to find somewhere high and watch the skyline in a socially distanced manner for the domestic displays going off.
Maybe this will be the year of the sparkler instead.
|Area
|Date
|Gates Open
|Main Fireworks
|Cost
(price in advance)
|Notes
|Alexandra Palace
|Cancelled
|Arnos Grove
|Cancelled
|Barnes
|Cancelled
|Barnet
|TBA
|Battersea
|Cancelled
|Beckenham
|Cancelled
|Bexley
|Cancelled
|Blackheath
|Cancelled
|Bounds Green
|Cancelled
|Brockham
|Cancelled
|Bromley
|TBA
|Carshalton
|Cancelled
|Caterham
|TBA
|Central London
|Cancelled
|Chigwell
|TBA
|Chingford
|Cancelled
|Chislehurst
|Cancelled
|Crystal Palace
|7th Nov
|5pm
|8:30pm
|TBA
|Funfair and bonfire.
|Dulwich
|TBA
|Ealing
|TBA
|Eden Park
|Cancelled
|Epping
|TBA
|Epping/Ongar
|TBA
|Epsom
|Cancelled
|Finchley
|TBA
|Hackney
|Cancelled
|Hammersmith
|TBA
|Harrow
|TBA
|Hendon
|TBA
|Hillingdon
|TBA
|Kempton Park
|Cancelled
|Kingston
|6th Nov
|6:30pm
|8pm
|£6 (£5)
|Children’s funfair rides
|Lambeth/
Brockwell Park
|Cancelled
|Morden Park
|Cancelled
|Orpington
|TBA
|Richmond
|Cancelled
|Romford
|TBA
|Ruislip
|Cancelled
|Southgate
|TBA
|Southwark
|Cancelled
|Teddington
|TBA
|Tower Hamlets/
Victoria Park
|TBA
|Waltham Abbey
|Cancelled
|Wanstead / Redbridge
|TBA
|Newham Royal Docks
(formerly Wanstead Flats)
|TBA
|Warlingham
|31st Oct
|5pm
|6:30pm
|tba
|Prebooked tickets only
|Watford
|Cancelled
|Welling
|Cancelled
|Wembley
|TBA
|West Wickham
|Cancelled
|Wimbledon Park
|Cancelled
Leave a Reply