Posted on by ianvisits Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

It’s this time of year when I normally list all the bonfire night and firework displays taking place across London in November — but this year is very different.

Most venues are cancelling, or haven’t committed to anything yet — but, at time of writing, three venues seem to be going ahead with firework displays.

Crystal Palace, Kingston and Warlingham — so far, seem to be planning to put on a display.

I’ve gone through the list of venues who normally have fireworks and marked those who have definitely cancelled their displays, or marked as TBA where they haven’t made a firm statement yet.

It’s likely that those of us without a back garden to have their own fireworks display will do well to find somewhere high and watch the skyline in a socially distanced manner for the domestic displays going off.

Maybe this will be the year of the sparkler instead.

Area Date Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost
(price in advance)		 Notes
Alexandra Palace Cancelled
Arnos Grove Cancelled
Barnes Cancelled
Barnet TBA
Battersea Cancelled
Beckenham Cancelled
Bexley Cancelled
Blackheath Cancelled
Bounds Green Cancelled
Brockham Cancelled
Bromley TBA
Carshalton Cancelled
Caterham TBA
Central London Cancelled
Chigwell TBA
Chingford Cancelled
Chislehurst Cancelled
Crystal Palace 7th Nov 5pm 8:30pm TBA Funfair and bonfire.
Dulwich TBA
Ealing TBA
Eden Park Cancelled
Epping TBA
Epping/Ongar TBA
Epsom Cancelled
Finchley TBA
Hackney Cancelled
Hammersmith TBA
Harrow TBA
Hendon TBA
Hillingdon TBA
Kempton Park Cancelled
Kingston 6th Nov 6:30pm 8pm £6 (£5) Children’s funfair rides
Lambeth/
Brockwell Park		 Cancelled
Morden Park Cancelled
Orpington TBA
Richmond Cancelled
Romford TBA
Ruislip Cancelled
Southgate TBA
Southwark Cancelled
Teddington TBA
Tower Hamlets/
Victoria Park		 TBA
Waltham Abbey Cancelled
Wanstead / Redbridge TBA
Newham Royal Docks
(formerly Wanstead Flats)		 TBA
Warlingham 31st Oct 5pm 6:30pm tba Prebooked tickets only
Watford Cancelled
Welling Cancelled
Wembley TBA
West Wickham Cancelled
Wimbledon Park Cancelled
Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert