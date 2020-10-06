It’s this time of year when I normally list all the bonfire night and firework displays taking place across London in November — but this year is very different.

Most venues are cancelling, or haven’t committed to anything yet — but, at time of writing, three venues seem to be going ahead with firework displays.

Crystal Palace, Kingston and Warlingham — so far, seem to be planning to put on a display.

I’ve gone through the list of venues who normally have fireworks and marked those who have definitely cancelled their displays, or marked as TBA where they haven’t made a firm statement yet.

It’s likely that those of us without a back garden to have their own fireworks display will do well to find somewhere high and watch the skyline in a socially distanced manner for the domestic displays going off.

Maybe this will be the year of the sparkler instead.