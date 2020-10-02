A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London’s transport chief today confirmed that the Tube will soon go cashless – and told passengers to top-up their Oyster cards at corner shops. Standard

London tube is ‘virus-free’, TfL chief says Financial News (£)

The Bakerloo line extension is likely to face a lengthy delay due to the ongoing financial problems at TfL, according to their latest financial forecasts. ianVisits

Blind teenager ‘left wandering unfamiliar tube station’ after TfL staff refuse to guide him LBC

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

TfL says in talks with UK government over Crossrail funding Reuters

The slumbering plans for an additional Crossrail station to be built in North Kensington have taken a modest step forward. ianVisits

Operational testing of Crossrail to begin at ‘earliest opportunity in 2021’ ITV

TfL has taken direct control of the Crossrail project away from the arms-length approach that had been in place during the construction of the railway. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Railway boss says Eurostar ‘desperately needs help’ before services can restart in Kent Kent Live

Eastbourne’s MP is pushing for improved rail links between Eastbourne, London, and Kent. Eastbourne Herald

HS2 Trials Solar And Hydrogen Powered Welfare Cabins Construction

Miscellaneous

A Surrey Police Officer who risked her safety to rescue a partially sighted woman who fell onto London Underground tracks has been nominated for The National Police Bravery Awards. UKNIP

Police are stepping up action against passengers “putting lives at risk” by failing to wear masks on public transport. Standard

Andy Byford: TfL needs the right funding deal from government – the stakes are high OnLondon

Call to introduce flexible train ticket scheme to support part-time workers hit by pandemic Standard

The London tube map could start showing the north-south Thameslink line again according to a written answer from the Mayor of London. ianVisits

London Underground challenge: runner jogs 280 miles between every station Hackney Gazette

Peter Hendy, Network Rail’s man in the driving seat RIBA Journal

And finally: Box clever: the surprising history of signal boxes Spectator

The image above is from Oct 2016: Meet the team restoring a London Underground signal box