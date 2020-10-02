A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
London’s transport chief today confirmed that the Tube will soon go cashless – and told passengers to top-up their Oyster cards at corner shops. Standard
London tube is ‘virus-free’, TfL chief says Financial News (£)
The Bakerloo line extension is likely to face a lengthy delay due to the ongoing financial problems at TfL, according to their latest financial forecasts. ianVisits
Blind teenager ‘left wandering unfamiliar tube station’ after TfL staff refuse to guide him LBC
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
TfL says in talks with UK government over Crossrail funding Reuters
The slumbering plans for an additional Crossrail station to be built in North Kensington have taken a modest step forward. ianVisits
Operational testing of Crossrail to begin at ‘earliest opportunity in 2021’ ITV
TfL has taken direct control of the Crossrail project away from the arms-length approach that had been in place during the construction of the railway. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Railway boss says Eurostar ‘desperately needs help’ before services can restart in Kent Kent Live
Eastbourne’s MP is pushing for improved rail links between Eastbourne, London, and Kent. Eastbourne Herald
HS2 Trials Solar And Hydrogen Powered Welfare Cabins Construction
Miscellaneous
A Surrey Police Officer who risked her safety to rescue a partially sighted woman who fell onto London Underground tracks has been nominated for The National Police Bravery Awards. UKNIP
Police are stepping up action against passengers “putting lives at risk” by failing to wear masks on public transport. Standard
Andy Byford: TfL needs the right funding deal from government – the stakes are high OnLondon
Call to introduce flexible train ticket scheme to support part-time workers hit by pandemic Standard
The London tube map could start showing the north-south Thameslink line again according to a written answer from the Mayor of London. ianVisits
London Underground challenge: runner jogs 280 miles between every station Hackney Gazette
Peter Hendy, Network Rail’s man in the driving seat RIBA Journal
And finally: Box clever: the surprising history of signal boxes Spectator
