Social distancing signs might not seem the sort of thing people might want to collect, but when done well, they become artforms in their own right.

The Charles Dickens Museum did a good job with their signs, so much so that they’ve had lots of comments about them, so have released a limited edition postcard range of the signs. The signs are in keeping with the Museum and feature illustrations from Dickens’s novels to pair with each message.

The run has been limited the run to just 100 copies, each hand-numbered. Each pack contains 6 postcards with the museum’s social distancing images, including the “Please wash your hands”, and a bonus postcard with the set’s number.

The packs cost £6 and every penny goes towards funding the Charles Dickens Museum. Postcards are available here.

From adversity comes opportunity.