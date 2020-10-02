Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Uncategorised No Comments ↓

Social distancing signs might not seem the sort of thing people might want to collect, but when done well, they become artforms in their own right.

The Charles Dickens Museum did a good job with their signs, so much so that they’ve had lots of comments about them, so have released a limited edition postcard range of the signs. The signs are in keeping with the Museum and feature illustrations from Dickens’s novels to pair with each message.

The run has been limited the run to just 100 copies, each hand-numbered. Each pack contains 6 postcards with the museum’s social distancing images, including the “Please wash your hands”, and a bonus postcard with the set’s number.

The packs cost £6 and every penny goes towards funding the Charles Dickens Museum. Postcards are available here.

From adversity comes opportunity.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Uncategorised