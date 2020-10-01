Tickets have been released for the Science Museum’s adults-only late-night opening taking place on Wednesday 14th October.

This — usually monthly but not at the moment — late-night opening will reflect on our world in the midst of a pandemic and explore research happening right now to overcome COVID-19. Visitors to the adults-only late-night opening are required to pre-book their free or VIP timed tickets online to help manage the number of people in the museum at one time.

In addition to opening up the museum to adults only – there will be a number of events through the evening.

Among the evening’s activities, the Science Museum will be joined by the Francis Crick Institute who will be exploring how the immune system remembers and evolves.

Visitors can hear from NHS transplant surgeon Pankaj Chandak who in 2016 used 3D printed organs to help plan a highly complex transplant between a father and his two-year-old daughter. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, he has found himself stepping back from his role as a surgeon to 3D print PPE for frontline staff.

Meanwhile, the Leonard Cheshire charity will explore how assistive eyegaze technology has played a vital role in helping keep people with access needs connected since the nation went into lockdown.

General admission tickets are free and permit entry from 6.45pm.

VIP tickets are £10, with entry from 6.30pm, and include a free drink as well as 15% off in the museum shop on the night.

For everyone, the WonderLab will be £5 per person, which is roughly half-price.

Tickets can be booked here.