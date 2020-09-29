Posted on by ianvisits Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

In just over a week, the Wellcome Collection will reopen its doors for the first time since the lockdown closed them.

Both the members’ library, the Being Human permanent gallery and cafe will open on Wednesday 7th October. The Medicine Man gallery will be opening from 10th November.

The shop and Wellcome Kitchen will remain closed to make space for more café seating.

You can explore the museum for as long as you’d like, but library sessions are now limited to either a morning or an afternoon. Library tickets include museum entry, too.

As with most venues in London, you will need to book tickets in advance, which are free, and available here.

The Wellcome Collection will be open Tuesday–Sunday, 10am–5pm, and until 7pm on Thursdays.

