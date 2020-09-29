The old toy museum that you’ve probably heard off but keep forgetting to visit has started offering guided tours.

Visits to the old building the museum is based in are usually turn up and wander around its cluster of small rooms, and while that’s still possible, it’s easy to miss the details and delights hidden within the spaces.

Like all museums, the closed during the lockdown and are now reopening, but for two days a week only at the moment – tours on Fridays and general wandering around on Saturdays.

The guided tours cost £15 and last roughly an hour. Due to the rather wonderfully ramshackle nature of the space, tours are limited to four people as there’s no way you could fit any more people in some of the rooms and staircases.

To book either a £15 Friday tour or the £9 Saturday general admission, go here.

A review from a pre-covid visit is here.