The London tube map could start showing the north-south Thameslink line again according to a written answer from the Mayor of London.

In a question, Labour London Assembly member Navin Shah AM reminded the Mayor of London, who is also the Chairman of TfL, that the London Assembly’s Transport Committee had called for TfL to incorporate Thameslink services on the Tube Map by August 2020.

This has not happened yet, and he asked the Mayor to confirm if TfL is planning to produce a co-ordinated map or not?

The Mayor’s office responded, noting that while TfL already produces a co-ordinated map that shows all TfL services and other train operating companies, it is looking into how the Thameslink service could be included on the Tube map.

As has been previously reported, there could be some useful benefits given the pandemic and current social distancing requirements. Also, with the exception of Elephant and Castle, all the Zone 1 stations have step-free access.

Caroline Pidgeon AM told SE1: “I very much welcome what looks like the Mayor and TfL backing down on this issue.”

TfL has long held a position that the tube map, which is more than just London Underground anyway should only display TfL operated services. While that makes the map clearer, especially around the edges of London, it does omit the very useful north-south Thamelink service in the centre of London.

Caroline Pidgeon AM has also argued previously that the map includes little-used services, such as the Emirates Air Line, but not the much more heavily used Thameslink service. The current TfL services only map is therefore not as useful as it could be for people less familiar with London’s transport options.