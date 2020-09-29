The London tube map could start showing the north-south Thameslink line again according to a written answer from the Mayor of London.
In a question, Labour London Assembly member Navin Shah AM reminded the Mayor of London, who is also the Chairman of TfL, that the London Assembly’s Transport Committee had called for TfL to incorporate Thameslink services on the Tube Map by August 2020.
This has not happened yet, and he asked the Mayor to confirm if TfL is planning to produce a co-ordinated map or not?
The Mayor’s office responded, noting that while TfL already produces a co-ordinated map that shows all TfL services and other train operating companies, it is looking into how the Thameslink service could be included on the Tube map.
As has been previously reported, there could be some useful benefits given the pandemic and current social distancing requirements. Also, with the exception of Elephant and Castle, all the Zone 1 stations have step-free access.
Caroline Pidgeon AM told SE1: “I very much welcome what looks like the Mayor and TfL backing down on this issue.”
TfL has long held a position that the tube map, which is more than just London Underground anyway should only display TfL operated services. While that makes the map clearer, especially around the edges of London, it does omit the very useful north-south Thamelink service in the centre of London.
Caroline Pidgeon AM has also argued previously that the map includes little-used services, such as the Emirates Air Line, but not the much more heavily used Thameslink service. The current TfL services only map is therefore not as useful as it could be for people less familiar with London’s transport options.
Yes – and the “very useful” c2c service and the “very useful” NR lines south of the river, where the ‘tube map’ is clear as in empty.
So the “tube map” stops becoming a map of TfL’s services – deponent, but at least easy to explain and becomes what? A map of TfL service plus part of one other line that Caroline Pidgeon deems useful?
The Emirates Airline argument is a red herring. It’s just two stops and it’s not a railway. Nobody cares.
Colin Newman: You might want to add on selected services are useful to know, especially when there’s disruption.
I would add on the main tube map as they are all existing connections to existing tube stations.
c2c- Fenchuch Street, Limehouse, West Ham, Barking, Upminster
Anglia – Liverpool Street, Tottenham Hale arrow to Stanstead Airport
southeasten – hs1 St Pancras to Stratford, arrow to Ebbsfleet
Chiltern – Marylebone, Harrow-on-the-Hill, Rickmansworth, Chorleywood, Chalfont & Latimer, Amersham arrow to Aylesbury Vale Parkway
Great Northern- Moorgate, Old Street, Essex Road, Drayton Park, Finsbury Park then dotted line.
Also, these places are charged at TfL rates, even if you use the train! Without different gate lines, these services are charged the same on the single-fare-finder.
So if you C2c from Barking to Upminster, it’s still £1.50 off peak as they gates don’t know where you’ve been.
Except hs1.