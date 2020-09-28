A chance to remember the crafter of music that was Ennio Morricone, who died earlier this year, with a season of movies at the BFI Southbank. Famous for the spagetti westerns, Morricone’s range of musical scores for movies was exceptionally wide ranging, and its been worked out that he contributed to at least 450 musical scores in his lifetime.

As a season of films then the range is wide.

From the — how dare they even think of not including them — spagetti western trillogy with Clint Eastwood, through 120 Days of Sodom, John Carpenter’s The Thing, Cinema Paradiso and Tarantino’s The Hatefull Eight.

A Fistful of Dollars Leone’s classic western introduced the world to Clint Eastwood’s ‘man with no name’.

For a Few Dollars More Sergio Leone’s follow-up to A Fistful of Dollars concerns bounty hunters, a heist and cold revenge.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly One of the greatest westerns – and film soundtracks – ever made.

The Battle of Algiers A dazzling depiction of events in Algiers during the French occupation in the 1950s.

Once Upon a Time in the West An epic western and Leone’s masterpiece.

Two Mules for Sister Sara One of many collaborations between Clint Eastwood and Don Siegel, set in post-Civil War Mexico.

Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom Pasolini’s powerful – and shocking – final film is an examination of post-war fascism.

Days of Heaven Malick’s visually beautiful account of life in the Texan wheat fields during WW1.

The Thing John Carpenter’s terrifying – and supremely gory – horror classic about a creature from another world.

Once Upon a Time in America Leone’s gangster epic follows youngsters rising through the ranks of organised crime.

The Mission Moving tale of the alliance between a Jesuit priest and a slave trader in 18th-century South America.

The Untouchables Elliot Ness goes head to head with Al Capone in De Palma’s gangster saga.

Cinema Paradiso Tornatore’s Oscar-winner began a long collaboration with Ennio Morricone.

Tie Me Up, Tie Me Down Almodóvar’s darkly romantic – and controversial – tale of obsession.

White Dog A dog trained to attack dark skin is reconditioned in Fuller’s exploration of the roots of racism.

The Legend of 1900 Tim Roth stars as a talented pianist, abandoned as a child on an ocean liner.

The Hateful Eight Tarantino’s western brings together a motley crew of characters in a remote lodge.



The Morricone season runs through October and November, with the films getting several screenings.

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday – the 6th October from here.