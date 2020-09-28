Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Transport News 2 Comments ↓

A fan made addition for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) had added a part of the London Underground to the gaming community.

The CS:GO map was created by level designer Sol Williams for the Source Engine Discord Wingman mapping competition, and he says he worked on the design since May.

Being a fantasy, it plays rather fast and loose with historical references, but that’s the fun of the thing, not to be slavish to tube-geek-pedantry.

The fictional, and still under construction, Aldham East tube station sits 15 storeys below street level, comes with Jubilee line platform doors and seemingly set on the Metropolitan line, with Victoria line tube map colours. The tube map is… shall we say, creative?

“Fifteen stories beneath the streets, within the thick concrete of an under-construction station,” the video intro warns, “an organised eastern European agent is to attempt an attack, in order to destroy a bunch of historical artefacts hidden underneath the station’s floor.”

If you’re feeling particularly nerdy, the tube map in the station shows the following stations:

  • Redwick
  • Lavenderton
  • North Docking
  • Silent Hill
  • Aldenham East
  • Chalvington
  • Tilted Towers
  • Dogging Park
  • Six Sisters
  • Purble Place
  • Corbyn Street
  • Bournningay

Have a look here and on Steam here.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

2 comments on “London Underground appears in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  1. Quincel says:
    28th September 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Love this! There’s something very cinematic or CS-esque about Tube station design anyway, like having Canary Wharf in Rogue One.

    Reply
  2. Quincel says:
    28th September 2020 at 12:09 pm

    Just watched the video. Accent is a…tad over the top….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News