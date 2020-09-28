A fan made addition for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) had added a part of the London Underground to the gaming community.

The CS:GO map was created by level designer Sol Williams for the Source Engine Discord Wingman mapping competition, and he says he worked on the design since May.

Being a fantasy, it plays rather fast and loose with historical references, but that’s the fun of the thing, not to be slavish to tube-geek-pedantry.

The fictional, and still under construction, Aldham East tube station sits 15 storeys below street level, comes with Jubilee line platform doors and seemingly set on the Metropolitan line, with Victoria line tube map colours. The tube map is… shall we say, creative?

“Fifteen stories beneath the streets, within the thick concrete of an under-construction station,” the video intro warns, “an organised eastern European agent is to attempt an attack, in order to destroy a bunch of historical artefacts hidden underneath the station’s floor.”

If you’re feeling particularly nerdy, the tube map in the station shows the following stations:

Redwick

Lavenderton

North Docking

Silent Hill

Aldenham East

Chalvington

Tilted Towers

Dogging Park

Six Sisters

Purble Place

Corbyn Street

Bournningay

Have a look here and on Steam here.