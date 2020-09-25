By choice, I hasten to add, in that I was the one who wrote the farewell letter and handed it to the boss, although not entirely by choice on the grounds that the job was wearing me out and that was a battle I was losing.

It’s not that the work, for a charity, was unpleasant, but that there were so many layers of approval for even the smallest things. I’d describe the process as not so much as too many cooks trying the spoil the broth, but as too many cooks taking ages to succeed at spoiling the broth.

I also ended up with a big responsibility that required more financial and technical support than was available — admittedly my fault for accepting the situation, but still stressful.

It’s been a difficult job and I’ve been in resignation mode for the past couple of years ever since I ended up on anti-depressants for a while. The only reason I didn’t leave back then was an unexpected opportunity to get back on the housing ladder (part rent/part buy), and a job change in the middle of that could scupper the mortgage application, which itself took way longer than expected due to fire cladding issues.

The CV dusted off almost as soon as the kettle was unpacked from the house move — it proved difficult to job hunt when coming home mentally exhausted. Writing cover letters and the like in such a state of mind just wasn’t happening.

Fortunately, I sold something modestly valuable in 2019, and while that money was supposed to be paying off a chunk of mortgage, it also offered a chance to take a bit of a risk, and I resigned in March without a job to go to, although we mutually agreed to defer the final day due to the pandemic lockdown.

I walked out of the office for the last time at lunchtime today.

Resigning without a job is a bad idea anytime, to do so at the beginning of a long recession is folly, but personal health sometimes has to come first.

I shall take a few months off work — mainly to mentally detox — and then I shall review the situation in the new year.

The break also gives me more time to spend on ianVisits (lockdown permitting). It would be perfect if ianVisits can generate enough income to be a job in itself, and while heading in that direction, it’s not there yet.

But here’s to a brighter future.