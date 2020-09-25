Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Uncategorised 16 Comments ↓

By choice, I hasten to add, in that I was the one who wrote the farewell letter and handed it to the boss, although not entirely by choice on the grounds that the job was wearing me out and that was a battle I was losing.

It’s not that the work, for a charity, was unpleasant, but that there were so many layers of approval for even the smallest things. I’d describe the process as not so much as too many cooks trying the spoil the broth, but as too many cooks taking ages to succeed at spoiling the broth.

I also ended up with a big responsibility that required more financial and technical support than was available — admittedly my fault for accepting the situation, but still stressful.

It’s been a difficult job and I’ve been in resignation mode for the past couple of years ever since I ended up on anti-depressants for a while. The only reason I didn’t leave back then was an unexpected opportunity to get back on the housing ladder (part rent/part buy), and a job change in the middle of that could scupper the mortgage application, which itself took way longer than expected due to fire cladding issues.

The CV dusted off almost as soon as the kettle was unpacked from the house move — it proved difficult to job hunt when coming home mentally exhausted. Writing cover letters and the like in such a state of mind just wasn’t happening.

Fortunately, I sold something modestly valuable in 2019, and while that money was supposed to be paying off a chunk of mortgage, it also offered a chance to take a bit of a risk, and I resigned in March without a job to go to, although we mutually agreed to defer the final day due to the pandemic lockdown.

I walked out of the office for the last time at lunchtime today.

Resigning without a job is a bad idea anytime, to do so at the beginning of a long recession is folly, but personal health sometimes has to come first.

I shall take a few months off work — mainly to mentally detox — and then I shall review the situation in the new year.

The break also gives me more time to spend on ianVisits (lockdown permitting). It would be perfect if ianVisits can generate enough income to be a job in itself, and while heading in that direction, it’s not there yet.

But here’s to a brighter future.

16 comments on “Personal News: I’m unemployed
  1. Jamesthegill says:
    25th September 2020 at 3:12 pm

    Best of luck, Ian.

    Reply
  2. Josh says:
    25th September 2020 at 3:20 pm

    Good luck, looking forward to you being able to spend more time on this!

    Reply
  3. Sykobee says:
    25th September 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Best of luck!

    Sounds like a period of time without responsibility to anything or anyone but yourself is what’s needed first.

    Reply
  4. Peter Mitchell says:
    25th September 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Health comes first Ian. Always enjoy your writings so take it easy, re charge and go again.

    Reply
  5. Lisa R Hirsch says:
    25th September 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Congratulations on the new home! Wishing you the very best during your break and in finding new employment.

    Reply
  6. Ray says:
    25th September 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Yep a brave act Ian, I wish you the best of luck in your job search

    Reply
  7. Kevin says:
    25th September 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Hope things get nice and chilled for you and that you come out the other side with good things

    Reply
  8. Matt says:
    25th September 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Good luck, always enjoy reading your blog, here’s to more of that!

    Reply
  9. Kevin Too says:
    25th September 2020 at 4:31 pm

    SNAP 😀 I submitted my letter of resignation last night, I technically finish on 31st October.

    Ian I wish you well for your future, health & happiness are far more important IMHO, all the best!

    Reply
  10. Martin says:
    25th September 2020 at 4:34 pm

    If you are seeking more supporters, it would be helpful to have an overview of the finances of the blog, like a Patreon. e.g. How much is currently committed monthly, and how much are you aiming at in order for this to be your job.

    Reply
  11. Julian says:
    25th September 2020 at 4:38 pm

    I have done this three times in my life, resigned without another job to go to. What I first thought was fear turned out to be exhilaration, and it allowed my life to go in new directions that I could not possibly have envisaged. I hope you will have a similar experience!

    Reply
  12. Martin says:
    25th September 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Good luck. Reading your stuff is an important part of my week. Thanks for all you do.

    Reply
  13. Deborah says:
    25th September 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Well done making that call. It sounds like you have everything in place to go forward. I had to make a similar decision for my mental health and well being and gave up a really secure job. It was hairy but looking back it was exhilarating following my passions. I wish you well for the future.

    Reply
  14. Julia says:
    25th September 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Sorry to hear you’ve had such a rough time Ian. Wishing you all the best for a relaxing recovery and amazing opportunities to come!

    Reply
  15. Peter B says:
    25th September 2020 at 5:08 pm

    I was in a similar situation a couple of years ago. Resigning was the best decision I ever made.

    A year off and now doing a couple of days a week working from home.

    Reply
  16. Caroline says:
    25th September 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Best of luck Ian and here’s to a better future. XX

    Reply

