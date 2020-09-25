A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A scientist with near total sight loss has urged London transport bosses to learn from other world cities to help blind travellers navigate the Tube more independently. Standard

The family of an engineer who died while fixing a travelator at Waterloo Tube station are still “desperate for answers” one year on from his death. BBC News

Tory mayoral candidate calls for TfL to sell Tube station naming rights CityAM

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Atkins and Jacobs will run a £5m study into potential transport improvements between London and Kent, along the route of a suggested 16km extension to Crossrail. Construction News

Crossrail chairman Tony Meggs has warned industry bosses to “beware” of how deadlines are set after admitting the railway’s original 2018 opening date had created “mayhem” for the scheme. Building

Mainline / Overground

Just over 24 years after it was introduced in 1996, rail franchising is to be scrapped, the government has announced. ianVisits

Train operators may have to gear up for a 1950s-style future, where the biggest passenger demand is for summer day trips to the seaside rather than the morning commute to the office, industry bosses have suggested, as leisure travel is growing faster than the return to work. The Guardian

HS2 has brought in TfL’s programme delivery manager for Bank station to oversee work at Euston. NCE (£)

HS2 introduces carbon neutral concrete to ensure sustainable construction Global Railway Review

Plans to modify the under-construction Brent Cross West station to include a connection for the suggested West London Orbital (WLO) railway have suffered a set-back ianVisits

New Madrid to London freight train service begins thanks to Tesco Rail Advent

Ministers are mulling steep cuts to fares during less busy times – but peak fares are expected to go up in January. Telegraph (£)

Southern trains set for refurbishment and upgrades ianVisits

Eurostar must receive government help to “bounce back” and protect 3,500 jobs in Kent, a railways boss has said. Kent Online

Miscellaneous

Watchdog calls for TfL to focus on outer London public transport connectivity in new budget London Travel Watch

A Fenchurch Street station cleaner who spiked her supervisor’s coffee with cleaning fluid for “revenge” has been jailed. BBC News

Should TfL sell the names of its stations to brands? Campaign (£)

MP spotted on London Underground without face mask despite risk of £200 fine Belfast Live

And finally: Network Rail has withdrawn its objections to a live music and entertainment hub which if built could see up to 21,500 visitors flock to Stratford. Newham Recorder

—

The image above is from Sept 2017: The future of rail travel will be ticketless