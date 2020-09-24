Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Architecture No Comments ↓

The classically grand but bland Grosvenor Square is about to get a major transformation into a more playful space.

Currently, a large open grassy square surrounded by trees, a preliminary design will see the garden split into four interlocking gardens based on the original 1720s oval layout. The initial proposals also enlarge the garden by 3,000 square metres and double the number of trees in the space.

The corners will gain four smaller separate gardens spread out in a wide border surrounding the central oval, which will remain open and grassed, much as it is today.

However, what will dramatically change the garden is the arrival of a large mound to one side, under which will sit a hidden water garden, which will be filled from rainwater dripping down from a ceiling after being directed from the local drainage.

There are more details on their consultation website, and an exhibition in the Square until 19th October.

Images from the consultation website.

