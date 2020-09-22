A walking challenge to visit a set of points on a map could win you a Routemaster moquette picnic set from the London Transport Museum. It’s a collaboration between TfL and British Orienteering to create a series of map-based challenges across London.

The challenge is to visit 12 numbered points marked on a map with a circle and match them to their corresponding photo. Participants can find them in any order and completing the task correctly is an exercise of skill rather than speed, testing their map reading skills and ability to plan their route.

The regions in the competition are:

Camden

Battersea

Stoke Newington and Dalston

Waterloo and Victoria

Brixton and Clapham

Each participant who successfully finishes the challenge and submits their results will be entered into a prize draw. Eight winners will be chosen at random to win the moquette picnic set from the London Transport Museum.

The routes are all focused on areas that have had streets widened during the pandemic to support social distancing while walking.

Details are here.

Once you have chosen a course, make your way to the map area, and use any of the numbered points on the map as a starting point. To complete the challenge, you must match the numbers on the map to the letter on the photos provided.

Entries need to be submitted by 31st October 2020.