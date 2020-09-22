A beautifully illustrated book from the Hoxton Mini Press reveals the hidden secrets of plants and flowers growing on your doorstep.
Produced in collaboration with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, they’ve chosen to use 18th-century artworks to illustrate the book rather than photos, which gives this modern book a timeless quality that’s quite delightful.
The book goes into urban weeds and wildflowers, their healing powers and poisons, the ancient wisdom and folklore, and practical ideas for cooking and craft.
It’s as much a book to read for information as it is to browse for the illustrations.
The Botanical City: A busy person’s guide to the wondrous plants you can find, eat and grow in the city is available from Hoxton Mini Press here.
This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.
Leave a Reply