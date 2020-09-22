A beautifully illustrated book from the Hoxton Mini Press reveals the hidden secrets of plants and flowers growing on your doorstep.

Produced in collaboration with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, they’ve chosen to use 18th-century artworks to illustrate the book rather than photos, which gives this modern book a timeless quality that’s quite delightful.

The book goes into urban weeds and wildflowers, their healing powers and poisons, the ancient wisdom and folklore, and practical ideas for cooking and craft.

It’s as much a book to read for information as it is to browse for the illustrations.

The Botanical City: A busy person’s guide to the wondrous plants you can find, eat and grow in the city is available from Hoxton Mini Press here.