The painting that started appearing on £20 banknotes earlier this year will be one of the highlights of a new Turner exhibition, tickets for which are now on sale.

Tate Britain’s exhibition aims to show how JMW Turner found new ways to capture the momentous events of his day, from technology’s impact on the natural world to the effects of modernisation on society.

Turner lived through the later industrial revolution, observing and painting the transition from sail to steam and from manpower to mechanisation. Turner often faced up to these new challenges when many other artists of the time shied away.

The exhibition will also present his recollections of wartime at home and his reflections on the reputations of Nelson, Napoleon and Wellington as well as on ordinary soldiers and civilians.

The exhibition will bring together 160 key works, including major loans as well as paintings and rarely seen drawings from the holdings of Tate’s Turner Bequest.

One of the highlights will be The Fighting Temeraire, the painting that was chosen to go on the new £20 banknote issued earlier this year. If you want to have a bit of fun and have Snapchat, go here, and you can make this banknote come alive.

Tickets for the Tate Britain exhibition are on sale now – it opens on 28th October and runs until 7th March 2021