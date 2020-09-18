A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Goole’s tube train factory takes on first apprentices BBC News

The redevelopment of Colindale tube station has taken a step forward, with the awarding of a detailed design contract to Morgan Sindall Infrastructure. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail chair says Costain and Skanska have helped cause Bond Street delay Building

‘Very successful’ Crossrail blockade comes to an end NCE (£)

Mainline / Overground

A rail service linking Gatwick to the far reaches of east Kent could be on the cards, it has emerged. Kent Online

The Department for Transport is on standby to nationalise more railway lines within days if it fails to agree a new rescue deal with train operators pummelled by the Covid-19 crisis. FT (£)

Five firms selected for HS2 Innovation Accelerator initiative Railway Gazette

Surfers call on GWR to review board-on-trains ban BBC News

DLR

Greenwich could miss housing targets without Thamesmead DLR, councillors warned 853

According to news reports, there are plans for a DLR style service linking up several parts of Essex. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

TfL’s ad revenue was down 90% year on year and changing commuter habits may affect advertiser demand even when ‘normality’ returns to London. Campaign (£)

Trainline reports slump in ticket sales due to Covid-19 disruption Standard

Seen these miniature versions of the London Underground? Londonist

Plans to build 460-flats next to Southall station in West London have got the planning green light. Construction Enquirer

No evidence has been found that a railway worker who died with coronavirus had been spat on, a report by her employer has found. BBC News

Major study on future Bexley and Kent transport links launched NewsShopper

‘They are big, noisy and wonderful’ – Pete Waterman celebrates the return of steam engines The Times (£)

Londoners are more likely to feel comfortable on the Overground than the Underground YouGov

And finally: Track Your Train as signalling data added to Realtime Trains Railway Gazette

—

The image above is from Sept 2011: A tour of the Crossrail tunnel portal at Royal Oak