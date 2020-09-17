The London Open House Weekend team have released a collection of cardboard models of some of London’s more notable buildings. Their Model London series of paper models bring the city to you. Cut, craft and learn about some London buildings whilst building your own London skyline.
If you are building a skyline, be aware that the scale may confuse people – with a clock tower being larger than a skyscraper — although that’s not a bad idea for the real world either.
Prices range from £2 to £5, or you can buy a bundle of five buildings for £10 – although it’s their choice of which five you get.
This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.
Leave a Reply