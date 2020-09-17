The London Open House Weekend team have released a collection of cardboard models of some of London’s more notable buildings. Their Model London series of paper models bring the city to you. Cut, craft and learn about some London buildings whilst building your own London skyline.

If you are building a skyline, be aware that the scale may confuse people – with a clock tower being larger than a skyscraper — although that’s not a bad idea for the real world either.

Prices range from £2 to £5, or you can buy a bundle of five buildings for £10 – although it’s their choice of which five you get.

They are all available here.

There are also brutalist model buildings here.