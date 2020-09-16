London’s museums and galleries are now delightfully reopening now following their lockdown, but are also suffering the serious financial impact of the lockdown.

Even the museums that are free to visit rely heavily on paid exhibitions which are now either delayed or able to sell far fewer tickets than normal. Add in the loss of income from shops and cafes and most of London’s museums are facing a financial crisis that is not of their making.

Therefore it’s a good time to think about supporting London’s cultural centres, and one of the best ways is to join one of the many museum membership schemes. Museum membership not only supports the museums financially, but as a member you get a lot of benefits back in kind – from free entry to exhibitions, early ticket offers, discounts, private events, and some even offer private members rooms to relax in.

I’ve trawled around looking at the venues I am aware of and seeing which have a Friends Society and listed them below.

Right now is the perfect time to support a London museum.