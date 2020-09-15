The redevelopment of Colindale tube station has taken a step forward, with the awarding of a detailed design contract to Morgan Sindall Infrastructure.

In a short comment on their LinkedIn page, they said they won the contract to complete the detailed design for the redevelopment of Colindale tube station following a mini-competition using London Underground’s Civils & Tunnelling Framework.

They added that they have developed several value engineering options to simplify the construction and ongoing maintenance of the station. The result is a more efficient construction method — which should save time and/or money.

Funding for the £22 million redevelopment of the station is being met from an addition of 350 homes on the site, which has already in recent years seen clusters of new residential towers appearing on the landscape. A total of £5 million in funding from TfL’s Growth Fund has been allocated for the new station building with step-free access and new pedestrian and cycle links. The remainder of the cost comes from the housing development.

TfL is proposing to build a tower for the homes, and a new station building with an enlarged ticket hall, ground floor commercial space and improvements to the surrounding area.

The station will be built on a new slab over the rail tracks, allowing for the existing bridge-parapet to be removed and the pavement in front of the station widened.

The new ticket hall will come with nine ticket barriers (compared to 5 at the moment), and the introduction of step-free access to platform level with the provision of a new lift, which will sit between the two existing staircases down to the platform level.

Planning permission was granted in July 2019, and works could start next year, with completion expected in 2022.