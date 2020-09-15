Posted on by ianvisits Posted in London Ticket Alert 1 Comment ↓

The best independent cinema in the West End has announced that it will reopen in October, with a full programme of films, but only a quarter of the seats.

The cinema has reduced its capacity 75% to offer the safest possible environment, however, that will not only mean an immense financial impact but also that many of the most popular events must be temporarily paused. Although the cinema will open and run at a loss, they hope to reduce the loss to some degree by bringing in some customers.

The cinema reopens on Friday 16th October, with a screening of classic favourites, including The Matrix, The Thing, The Princess Bride, and a number of films that don’t start with “The” in the title.

Although events aren’t happening – sorry Rocky Horror fans — there are some topically suitable screenings coming up.

With limited seats available, it’s best to book early.

If planning to see several films, then the cinema also offers a membership scheme for just £10, offering discounts on tickets and other goodies.

Over Halloween

And, for bonfire night there’s a screening of V for Vendetta.

The full film line up is here.

One comment on "Prince Charles Cinema reopens next month
  1. Gavin says:
    15th September 2020 at 11:36 pm

    Nice nod to the film Clerks on the Prince of Wales sign

