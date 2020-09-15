The annual week-long event to promote the drinking of colourful alcoholic confections has been extended to last a whole month this year.

Running throughout October, and at just over 150 bars across London, the aim normally is to get mildly drunk, but this year also to spend money in a hospitality sector still reeling from the effects of the lockdown.

You are recommended to buy a £15 wristband which then gets you access to the £6 event cocktails at all the participating bars. There is no limit imposed on the number of discounted drinks you are allowed in each bar – other than your own ability to consume such volumes.

Most of the bars are also offering low alcohol or non-alcoholic drinks for those who prefer them that way.

The Cocktail Village has been cancelled this year, but they plan to run some events through October anyway – details will be on their website in a week or so.