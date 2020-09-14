Two new exhibitions are opening soon at the British Museum, and in these covid times of restricted visitor numbers, tickets are now available.

Both exhibitions were delayed from earlier in the year due to lockdown, and both will have extended runs to allow more people to see them. They are also the first temporary exhibitions the Museum has held since it reopened.

Tantra: enlightenment to revolution, opening on 24 September 2020, will be the first major exhibition in the UK focusing on the history of Tantra and its global impact.

A philosophy originating in medieval India, Tantra has been linked to successive waves of revolutionary thought, from its sixth-century transformation of Hinduism and Buddhism, to the Indian fight for independence and the rise of 1960s counterculture.

Elements of Tantric philosophy can be found across Asia’s diverse cultures, but it remains largely unknown – or misrepresented – in the West. The exhibition showcases extraordinary objects from India, Nepal, Tibet, Japan and the UK, from the seventh century AD to the present, and includes masterpieces of sculpture, painting, prints and ritual objects.

Tickets for Tantra cost £15 per adult and are available here.

The Citi exhibition Arctic: culture and climate, opening 22 October 2020, is the first major exhibition on the history of the Arctic and its Indigenous Peoples, through the lens of climate change and weather.

Home to rich cultures for nearly 30,000 years, the Arctic is far from the inhospitable hinterland it’s often imagined to be.

From ancient mammoth ivory sculpture to modern refitted snow mobiles, the objects in this immersive exhibition reveal the creativity and resourcefulness of Indigenous Peoples in the Arctic. Developed in collaboration with Arctic communities, the exhibition celebrates the ingenuity and resilience of Arctic Peoples throughout history. It tells the powerful story of respectful relationships with icy worlds and how Arctic Peoples have harnessed the weather and climate to thrive.

Tickets for Arctic cost £18 per adult and are available here.

Alternatively, join the members association for £88 per year, for free entry to all their paid exhibitions.